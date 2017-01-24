Eastern Mosul liberated from ISIS, Iraqi PM says

Story highlights Mosul, east of Tigris River, has been liberated, Iraqi Prime Minister says on state TV

US general wishes Iraqis "good luck and Allah's blessings" in fight for city's west

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi forces have liberated the eastern half of Mosul from ISIS' grip, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi reported Tuesday on state television.

Mosul is divided by the Tigris River, with both sides making up about half of Iraq's second-largest city.

"The Iraqi and Peshmerga security forces fought through an elaborate defense formed over the past two years to not only keep the Iraqi security forces out, but the residents of Mosul captive," said a statement from U.S. Central Command Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

The US statement lauded Iraqi efforts to keep civilians safe as it fended off mortar, sniper and drone attacks, while ISIS used human -- including child shields -- and stored weapons in hospitals, mosques and schools.

"To see how far the Iraqis have come since 2014, not only militarily, but in their ability to put their differences aside and focus on a common enemy, gives real hope to the people of Iraq that after years of fighting and instability, peace and security are attainable," Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the task force's commanding general.