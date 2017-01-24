Eastern Mosul liberated from ISIS, Iraqi PM says

Story highlights Mosul, east of the Tigris River, has been liberated, Iraqi Prime Minister says on state TV

Iraqi forces have made advances; US claims ISIS leader's "days are numbered"

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi forces have liberated the eastern half of Mosul from ISIS' grip, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi reported Tuesday on state television.

Mosul is divided by the Tigris River, with both sides making up approximately half of Iraq's second-largest city.

Experts said last week that the terrorist organization had been confined to Mosul's urban centers and was on the cusp of losing the city's east bank. Still, the battle to wrest control of the west side could drag on into March.

Losing its last major Iraqi stronghold would be a huge blow to ISIS, which, according to US Air Force Col. John L. Dorrian, spokesman for the US-led operation against ISIS, has already lost Ramadi, Falluja, Hiit, Qayyara and Sharqat.