(CNN) A newly-built Bel Air mansion has been listed for sale for $250 million in the US, making it the most expensive home currently on offer on the American market.

The extravagant 38,000 square foot property features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, five bars and three kitchens and comes complete with its own moat, four-lane bowling alley and an 85-foot Italian glass infinity pool fitted with an hydraulic theater-sized movie screen.

If that's not enough to attract the world's billionaire buyers, some of the home's other perks include a spa and fitness center, two cellars stocked with a multi-million dollar wine collection, and a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.

These include an art collection comprised of more than 100 carefully curated pieces including an interactive installation by British artist Dominic Harris and an oversized Leica camera by Chinese sculptor Liao Yibai, valued at $1 million.

There are over 100 artworks in the house, including a $1 million Leica camera sculpture by artist Liao Yibai

A visit to the roof also reveals a helipad adorned with the helicopter that starred in the 1980's television series Airwolf. Deactivated at the end of series, the aircraft was refurbished by the developers into a piece of art that matches the style of the property.

The deactivated helicopter on the roof is intended to be a display-piece only

Every good home also needs a garage, and the property's 12 car "auto gallery" -- which includes a Bugatti Veyron, a Pagani Huayra, a Rolls-Royce Dawn and a range of other rare vintage automobiles -- doesn't disappoint.

The home's realtor, Rayni Williams, said the car collection is valued at over $30 million and was a carefully planned extravagance that enhances the property's exclusivity.

JUST WATCHED Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper? 02:18

"It is not common for a house to be sold with complete collections such as this. Not only is the home completely furnished with the art and the cars but every single inclusion is exotic and unattainable to the masses," Williams says.

According to Bruce Makowsky, the billionaire owner of BAM Luxury Development group, the home took over four years to construct and furnish, and is designed to cater specifically to the needs of a select few billionaires.

"It baffled me that no one was developing luxury real estate at those high levels for the super wealthy," he says in a statement.

"I set up my real estate development company in Beverly Hills, California, to cater to the super affluent that demand the very best in life."

Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016 Taohuayuan, Suzhou ($154m) – The sale of this 72,441 sq ft mansion to Chinese real estate tycoon Hongtian Chen back in July smashed records right, left and centre. 'Peach Blossom Land' or 'Utopia', as it translates, is the most expensive home ever sold in China. It has 32 bedrooms, a lake-side swimming pool, wine cellar, and several courtyards and gardens, one of which was modelled on a UNESCO world heritage site. Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016 The Playboy Mansion, California ($100m) – While no one would fork out the full $200m asking price to live in the world's most famous bunny palace, it still fetched an impressive $100m back in August. This bought the new owner Daren Metropoulos a home theatre, separate guest house, a zoo license and an on-site octogenarian -- as terms of the sale included a caveat that the silk pyjama-wearing Hugh Heffner gets to live in the property until he dies. Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016 301 N Carolwood Drive, California ($100m) – Another big ticket deal for California, this 30,000 sq ft LA property, was sold to billionaire Tom Gores in October. Not bad for 10 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a basketball court, a 10 car garage and a $50m drop on the original asking price. Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016 Crespi Hicks Estate, Texas ($100m) – With sweeping lines inside and out and a monochrome marble entrance hall, this was the deep south sale of the year. The 28,000 sq ft Dallas mansion was snapped up by founder of Beal Bank, Andrew Beal in January. Don't be fooled by the fact it only has seven bedrooms. It also boasts a separate two-storey guest house. And a helipad. Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016 The Penthouse, 432 Park Avenue, New York ($87.7m) – A record breaker, this sale marked the biggest closed in New York City this year. The 8,255 sq ft penthouse at the top of the world's tallest residential tower, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was purchased by Saudi billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair in a deal reported to have closed in September. Hide Caption 5 of 5