Breaking News

$250 million-dollar mansion is most expensive home listed in US

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 9:45 PM ET, Tue January 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This Bel Air home, priced at $250 million, has claimed the title of most expensive home listed in the US.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
This Bel Air home, priced at $250 million, has claimed the title of most expensive home listed in the US.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
The 380,000 square foot home has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
The 380,000 square foot home has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
The home also comes complete with an &quot;autos gallery,&quot; featuring 12 rare automobiles.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
The home also comes complete with an "autos gallery," featuring 12 rare automobiles.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
According to the developer, the cars are collectively valued at over $30 million.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
According to the developer, the cars are collectively valued at over $30 million.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
The house also features over 100 artworks.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
The house also features over 100 artworks.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
This includes a deactivated helicopter which is intended as a display piece only.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
This includes a deactivated helicopter which is intended as a display piece only.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
The house features two fully stocked wine rooms.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
The house features two fully stocked wine rooms.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The house, which offers a 270-degree view of its surroundings, is also fitted with a home spa.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
The house, which offers a 270-degree view of its surroundings, is also fitted with a home spa.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Among the house&#39;s many perks is a games room, complete with a candy wall.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
Among the house's many perks is a games room, complete with a candy wall.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
It features a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
It features a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
The house also features an 85-foot glass infinity pool.
Photos: Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
The house also features an 85-foot glass infinity pool.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
most expensive home 1most expensive home 5most expensive home 4most expensive home 11most expensive home 6most expensive home 2most expensive home 7most expensive home 8most expensive home 10most expensive home 12most expensive home 3

Story highlights

  • A $250 million luxury home has hit the US market
  • The lavish residence comes complete with its own art collection and a garage filled with rare classic cars
  • It is currently the most expensive home to be listed for sale in the US

(CNN)A newly-built Bel Air mansion has been listed for sale for $250 million in the US, making it the most expensive home currently on offer on the American market.

The extravagant 38,000 square foot property features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, five bars and three kitchens and comes complete with its own moat, four-lane bowling alley and an 85-foot Italian glass infinity pool fitted with an hydraulic theater-sized movie screen.
    Read: The most expensive city in 2017 is...
      Dream home crammed into 309-sqft transformer apartment
      transformer apartment hong kong_00011202

        JUST WATCHED

        Dream home crammed into 309-sqft transformer apartment

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Dream home crammed into 309-sqft transformer apartment 01:24
      If that's not enough to attract the world's billionaire buyers, some of the home's other perks include a spa and fitness center, two cellars stocked with a multi-million dollar wine collection, and a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.
      These features alone may seem luxurious, but the property's developer, BAM Luxury Development group, have equipped the residence with a range of other unique fittings that ensure the home lives up to its opulent price tag.
      Read More
      These include an art collection comprised of more than 100 carefully curated pieces including an interactive installation by British artist Dominic Harris and an oversized Leica camera by Chinese sculptor Liao Yibai, valued at $1 million.
      There are over 100 artworks in the house, including a $1 million Leica camera sculpture by artist Liao Yibai
      There are over 100 artworks in the house, including a $1 million Leica camera sculpture by artist Liao Yibai
      A visit to the roof also reveals a helipad adorned with the helicopter that starred in the 1980's television series Airwolf. Deactivated at the end of series, the aircraft was refurbished by the developers into a piece of art that matches the style of the property.
      The deactivated helicopter on the roof is intended to be a display-piece only
      The deactivated helicopter on the roof is intended to be a display-piece only
      Read: These homes might make you dizzy
      Every good home also needs a garage, and the property's 12 car "auto gallery" -- which includes a Bugatti Veyron, a Pagani Huayra, a Rolls-Royce Dawn and a range of other rare vintage automobiles -- doesn't disappoint.
      The home's realtor, Rayni Williams, said the car collection is valued at over $30 million and was a carefully planned extravagance that enhances the property's exclusivity.
      "It is not common for a house to be sold with complete collections such as this. Not only is the home completely furnished with the art and the cars but every single inclusion is exotic and unattainable to the masses," Williams says.
      Read: 2016's most expensive homes
      According to Bruce Makowsky, the billionaire owner of BAM Luxury Development group, the home took over four years to construct and furnish, and is designed to cater specifically to the needs of a select few billionaires.
      "It baffled me that no one was developing luxury real estate at those high levels for the super wealthy," he says in a statement.
      "I set up my real estate development company in Beverly Hills, California, to cater to the super affluent that demand the very best in life."
      The sale of this 72,441 sq ft mansion to Chinese real estate tycoon Hongtian Chen back in July smashed records right, left and centre. &#39;Peach Blossom Land&#39; or &#39;Utopia&#39;, as it translates, is the most expensive home ever sold in China. It has 32 bedrooms, a lake-side swimming pool, wine cellar, and several courtyards and gardens, one of which was modelled on a UNESCO world heritage site.
      Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
      Taohuayuan, Suzhou ($154m)The sale of this 72,441 sq ft mansion to Chinese real estate tycoon Hongtian Chen back in July smashed records right, left and centre. 'Peach Blossom Land' or 'Utopia', as it translates, is the most expensive home ever sold in China. It has 32 bedrooms, a lake-side swimming pool, wine cellar, and several courtyards and gardens, one of which was modelled on a UNESCO world heritage site.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 5
      While no one would fork out the full $200m asking price to live in the world&#39;s most famous bunny palace, it still fetched an impressive $100m back in August. This bought the new owner Daren Metropoulos a home theatre, separate guest house, a zoo license and an on-site octogenarian -- as terms of the sale included a caveat that the silk pyjama-wearing Hugh Heffner gets to live in the property until he dies.
      Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
      The Playboy Mansion, California ($100m)While no one would fork out the full $200m asking price to live in the world's most famous bunny palace, it still fetched an impressive $100m back in August. This bought the new owner Daren Metropoulos a home theatre, separate guest house, a zoo license and an on-site octogenarian -- as terms of the sale included a caveat that the silk pyjama-wearing Hugh Heffner gets to live in the property until he dies.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 5
      Another big ticket deal for California, this 30,000 sq ft LA property, was sold to billionaire Tom Gores in October. Not bad for 10 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a basketball court, a 10 car garage and a $50m drop on the original asking price.
      Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
      301 N Carolwood Drive, California ($100m)Another big ticket deal for California, this 30,000 sq ft LA property, was sold to billionaire Tom Gores in October. Not bad for 10 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a basketball court, a 10 car garage and a $50m drop on the original asking price.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 5
      With sweeping lines inside and out and a monochrome marble entrance hall, this was the deep south sale of the year. The 28,000 sq ft Dallas mansion was snapped up by founder of Beal Bank, Andrew Beal in January. Don&#39;t be fooled by the fact it only has seven bedrooms. It also boasts a separate two-storey guest house. And a helipad.
      Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
      Crespi Hicks Estate, Texas ($100m)With sweeping lines inside and out and a monochrome marble entrance hall, this was the deep south sale of the year. The 28,000 sq ft Dallas mansion was snapped up by founder of Beal Bank, Andrew Beal in January. Don't be fooled by the fact it only has seven bedrooms. It also boasts a separate two-storey guest house. And a helipad.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 5
      A record breaker, this sale marked the biggest closed in New York City this year. The 8,255 sq ft penthouse at the top of the world&#39;s tallest residential tower, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was purchased by Saudi billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair in a deal reported to have closed in September.
      Photos: Most expensive homes of 2016
      The Penthouse, 432 Park Avenue, New York ($87.7m)A record breaker, this sale marked the biggest closed in New York City this year. The 8,255 sq ft penthouse at the top of the world's tallest residential tower, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was purchased by Saudi billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair in a deal reported to have closed in September.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 5
      most expensive home 1most expensive home 2most expensive home 3crespi hicks estate most expensive home 4
      If sold, the $250 million home would be $100 million more expensive than a 32-bedroom luxury mansion in Suzhou, China, which claimed the title of China's most expensive property in 2016. The most expensive home previously offered for sale in the US was a Beverly Hills property that was listed for $195 million.