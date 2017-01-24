Story highlights A $250 million luxury home has hit the US market

The lavish residence comes complete with its own art collection and a garage filled with rare classic cars

It is currently the most expensive home to be listed for sale in the US

(CNN) A newly-built Bel Air mansion has been listed for sale for $250 million in the US, making it the most expensive home currently on offer on the American market.

The extravagant 38,000 square foot property features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, five bars and three kitchens and comes complete with its own moat, four-lane bowling alley and an 85-foot Italian glass infinity pool fitted with an hydraulic theater-sized movie screen.

If that's not enough to attract the world's billionaire buyers, some of the home's other perks include a spa and fitness center, two cellars stocked with a multi-million dollar wine collection, and a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.

These features alone may seem luxurious, but the property's developer, BAM Luxury Development group, have equipped the residence with a range of other unique fittings that ensure the home lives up to its opulent price tag.

