Extreme luxury: America's $250 million home
This Bel Air home, priced at $250 million, has claimed the title of most expensive home listed in the US.
The 38,000 square foot home has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.
The home also comes complete with an "autos gallery," featuring 12 rare automobiles.
According to the developer, the cars are collectively valued at over $30 million.
The house also features over 100 artworks.
This includes a deactivated helicopter which is intended as a display piece only.
The house features two fully stocked wine rooms.
The house, which offers a 270-degree view of its surroundings, is also fitted with a home spa.
Among the house's many perks is a games room, complete with a candy wall.
It features a 40-seat, James Bond-themed home cinema.
The house also features an 85-foot glass infinity pool.