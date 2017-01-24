(CNN) Just because someone's on Obamacare doesn't mean they like it, as CNN's Jessica Ravitz found out when she traveled to Grant County, Nebraska.

It has the highest percentage of Obamacare enrollees of any county in the nation: As of last year, a third of the county's under-65 population is on federal Obamacare exchange plans. (Those 65 and over qualify for Medicare.)

Grant isn't the only Nebraska county that went for Trump in big numbers while having high rates of Obamacare enrollment. In fact, 16 of the top 25 counties with the highest rates of enrollment nationally were in Nebraska -- and all 16 went for Trump.

Here are some reasons why residents in so many rural Nebraska counties may not be happy with their insurance -- and it's not always Obamacare's fault.

Less choice: Before 2010, many Nebraska farmers and ranchers relied on low-cost plans with very high deductibles, according to Jordan Dux, director of national affairs at the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Though many of these plans had lifetime caps and only covered medical catastrophes, many healthy younger Nebraskans felt that was all the coverage they needed.

