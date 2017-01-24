Story highlights Lead levels in Flint's water have fallen to measures comparable to other cities of the same size

Officials say there is still more work to do on making improvements

(CNN) The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month study, the state department that oversees water quality announced Tuesday.

The study, for the period beginning July 1 and ending December 31, found levels of lead were 12 parts per billion or lower in 90% of the samples taken, significantly lower than the action level of 15 ppb, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said.

"The remarkable improvement in water quality over the past year is a testament to all levels of government working together and the resilient people of Flint helping us help them," said Gov. Rick Snyder. "There is still more work to do in Flint, and I remain committed to helping the residents recover and restore their city."

The 98,000 residents of the Rust Belt city have been grappling with a public health crisis for more than two years since the state, in a move to save money, switched the city's water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality failed to treat the corrosive water, which ate into the city's iron and lead pipes, causing lead to leach into the drinking water.

