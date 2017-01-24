Hide and seek: Feds find $20 million in a mattress

Story highlights The feds say the money came from a pyramid scheme

(CNN) Where's the best place to hide millions of dollars in cash?

In a safe? Buried deep underground?

How about the box spring of your mattress?

That's where a Brazilian man reportedly hid $20 million that authorities said was related to a massive pyramid scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspect, Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, flew from Brazil to the US a few days ago to met a person who is a cooperating witness in the pyramid scheme case. Rocha and the witness met at a restaurant in Hudson, Massachusetts. There the witness allegedly gave Rocha a suitcase filled with $2.2 million in bills.

