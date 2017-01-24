Story highlights Concerned citizens contacted police who swooped on apartment in Uppsala

Victim appeared to be intoxicated according to a prosecutor

(CNN) Swedish police investigating allegations that a woman was gang raped live on Facebook have arrested three men.

The alleged crime took place in an apartment in Uppsala, a city about 50 miles north of the capital, Stockholm.

In a statement, the Uppsala County police said they were alerted at 8:24am Sunday.

"This rape was broadcast live on a Facebook group and numerous people have been in touch regarding seeing this broadcast," they said.

"The police went to said apartment, and in the apartment were three men and a woman. The three men were detained on the spot and then arrested by prosecutors at 2:30pm on Sunday."

