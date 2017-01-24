Six killed in Italy rescue helicopter crash

Story highlights Rescue helicopter was transporting an injured skier in the central Italian mountains

(CNN) An emergency helicopter crashed in the mountains of central Italy Tuesday, killing at least six people.

The crash near the ski resort of Campo Felice in the province of L'Aquila happened during an operation to rescue an injured skier, according to the Prefecture of L'Aquila.

Two members of the Guardia di Finanzia police, three medical personnel and the injured skier were killed. The crash took place around 12:15pm at an altitude of 600 meters and was caused by bad weather, according to the Prefecture.

The region has already been hit by earthquakes, heavy snowfalls and a deadly avalanche that killed at least 14 people at the Rigopiano Hotel in Pescara province on Wednesday.

The hotel is located around 40 miles from the helicopter crash site, on the other side of the Gran Sasso mountain.

