Hotel director called for help hours before Italian avalanche

By Elizabeth Roberts, CNN

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Tue January 24, 2017

Survivors rescued after Italy avalanche

    Survivors rescued after Italy avalanche

Story highlights

  • Reports: Prosecutors launch probe after hotel director asked authorities to intervene
  • Death toll at Rigopiano Hotel reaches 14 dead, with 15 people still missing

(CNN)With 14 people now dead after an avalanche wrecked an Italian hotel, news reports emerged that its director urgently called for assistance just hours before disaster struck last week.

In an email to local officials, the director said guests at the Rigopiano Hotel were "terrified," roads were blocked due to heavy snow and phones were out of service.
    Prosecutors investigating the disaster are now examining his call for help.
      The Reuters news agency reported Tuesday that rescuers recovered five bodies -- three men and two women -- hours before the first funerals for those killed were due to be held.
      The recovery brought the death toll to 14, according to Italy's national fire brigade, with 15 still missing. Eleven people have been rescued.
      'We ask you to intervene'

      The four-star hotel at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome was buried in snow Wednesday after a series of earthquakes.
      Bruno Di Tommaso, director of the hotel, sent an email to provincial authorities in Pescara -- the main town in the area -- plus the local police and mayor of nearby Farindola after 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.
      Di Tommaso was not at the hotel at the time. The avalanche hit later around 4.30 p.m. Wednesday.
      The coffin of avalanche victim Alessandro Giancaterino is carried to his funeral service in Farindola, central Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. A series of earthquakes that struck on January 18 caused an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome, burying guests and staff of Hotel Rigopiano, a local mountain resort.
      The coffin of avalanche victim Alessandro Giancaterino is carried to his funeral service in Farindola, central Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. A series of earthquakes that struck on January 18 caused an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome, burying guests and staff of Hotel Rigopiano, a local mountain resort.
      Emergency crew members carry three puppies that were dug out from under the snow covering Hotel Rigopiano on Monday, January 23. Rescuers cheered the discovery of the dogs, whose survival brings hope for those people who are still missing.
      Emergency crew members carry three puppies that were dug out from under the snow covering Hotel Rigopiano on Monday, January 23. Rescuers cheered the discovery of the dogs, whose survival brings hope for those people who are still missing.
      Italian rescuers and volunteers continue a rescue operation on Sunday, January 22 at the site of the avalanche that inundated Hotel Rigapiano.
      Italian rescuers and volunteers continue a rescue operation on Sunday, January 22 at the site of the avalanche that inundated Hotel Rigapiano.
      Migrants volunteering with the Italian Red Cross stand ready at the avalanche emergency operations center at Penna, central Italy, on Saturday, January 21.
      Migrants volunteering with the Italian Red Cross stand ready at the avalanche emergency operations center at Penna, central Italy, on Saturday, January 21.
      A rescuer rests at a sports complex turned emergency coordination center in Penne on January 21.
      A rescuer rests at a sports complex turned emergency coordination center in Penne on January 21.
      One of three children rescued from the avalanche zone is transported to a hospital in Pescara, on Friday, January 20.
      One of three children rescued from the avalanche zone is transported to a hospital in Pescara, on Friday, January 20.
      Another of the three children rescued on Friday is carried by rescuers to the hospital in Pescara.
      Another of the three children rescued on Friday is carried by rescuers to the hospital in Pescara.
      An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow after the avalanche struck at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19.
      An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow after the avalanche struck at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19.
      Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel on January 19.
      Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel on January 19.
      A rescuer clears snow in front of the hotel.
      A rescuer clears snow in front of the hotel.
      Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached Hotel Rigapiano, a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche.
      Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached Hotel Rigapiano, a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche.
      Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road.
      Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road.
      Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists.
      Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists.
      Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey.
      Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey.
      Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano.
      Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano.
      Rescuers dig for avalanche survivors after skiing several kilometers through blizzard conditions to reach the hotel, on January 19.
      Rescuers dig for avalanche survivors after skiing several kilometers through blizzard conditions to reach the hotel, on January 19.
      "We inform you that because of the recent events, the situation has become worrisome," Di Tommaso wrote.
      "In the district of Rigopiano there are about 2 meters of snow and in our property at the time there's 12 occupied rooms (besides the staff).
      "Diesel fuel to power the generator should be enough until tomorrow, when we hope that the supplier can make delivery.
      "The phones are out of service. Customers are terrified by the earthquakes and have decided to stay outdoors. We tried to do everything possible to calm them but, unable to leave because of blocked roads, they are willing to spend the night in the car.
      Italy avalanche: All known survivors pulled from rubble
      "With our shovels we were able to clean the driveway, from the gate to the SS42 (state road). Aware of the general difficulties, we ask you to intervene."
      According to ANSA, rescue teams had been working since 3 a.m. Wednesday to clear roads.
      Prosecutors in Pescara have opened an investigation into the avalanche, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.
      ANSA reported that investigators -- who are looking into possible manslaughter charges -- are examining Di Tommaso's email.

      Rescue efforts under extreme conditions

      Meanwhile, six days after the disaster, rescuers continue to hold out hope of finding more survivors.
      The discovery of three sheepdog puppies alive under the rubble Monday gave renewed cause for optimism.
      A video released by Italy's fire and rescue service Tuesday showed rescue efforts underway amid extreme conditions.
      Walter Milan, spokesman for the elite National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps, was one of the first on the scene.
      "In some ways the conditions make it harder now because of ice and the real risk of a new avalanche," Milan told CNN Tuesday.
      "Of course, there is still hope of finding someone alive in an air pocket. There will be hope until the last body is accounted for. If someone is sheltering in a room with food and water, they could easily survive."
      Milan said the rescue teams are working longer shifts now "so those familiar with the scene and layout can use that familiarity."
      He said that finding the puppies alive "revitalized everyone" and "picked up the mood."

      CNN contributor Barbie Nadeau and CNN's Nicola Ruotolo also contributed to this report.