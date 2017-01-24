Story highlights Reports: Prosecutors launch probe after hotel director asked authorities to intervene

Death toll at Rigopiano Hotel reaches 14 dead, with 15 people still missing

(CNN) With 14 people now dead after an avalanche wrecked an Italian hotel, news reports emerged that its director urgently called for assistance just hours before disaster struck last week.

In an email to local officials, the director said guests at the Rigopiano Hotel were "terrified," roads were blocked due to heavy snow and phones were out of service.

Prosecutors investigating the disaster are now examining his call for help.

The Reuters news agency reported Tuesday that rescuers recovered five bodies -- three men and two women -- hours before the first funerals for those killed were due to be held.

The recovery brought the death toll to 14, according to Italy's national fire brigade, with 15 still missing. Eleven people have been rescued.

