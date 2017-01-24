Italian avalanche hotel director called for help hours before disaster

Story highlights Prosecutors launch investigation after hotel director asked authorities to intervene

Death toll at Rigopiano Hotel reaches 14 dead with 15 still missing

(CNN) Fourteen people are now known to have died in an Italian hotel wrecked by an avalanche, as news emerged that its director urgently called for assistance just hours before disaster struck.

In his email the director said guests at the Rigopiano Hotel were "terrified," roads blocked due to heavy snow, and phones out of service.

His call for help is now being examined by prosecutors investigating the disaster.

The Reuters news agency reported Tuesday that rescuers recovered five bodies -- three men and two women -- hours before the first funerals for those killed were due to be held.

This brought the death toll to 14, according to the national fire brigade, with 15 still missing. Eleven people have been rescued.

Read More