Italian avalanche hotel director called for help hours before disaster

By Elizabeth Roberts, CNN

Updated 8:07 AM ET, Tue January 24, 2017

Puppies rescued from avalanche site
Puppies rescued from avalanche site

    Puppies rescued from avalanche site

Story highlights

  • Prosecutors launch investigation after hotel director asked authorities to intervene
  • Death toll at Rigopiano Hotel reaches 14 dead with 15 still missing

(CNN)Fourteen people are now known to have died in an Italian hotel wrecked by an avalanche, as news emerged that its director urgently called for assistance just hours before disaster struck.

In his email the director said guests at the Rigopiano Hotel were "terrified," roads blocked due to heavy snow, and phones out of service.
    His call for help is now being examined by prosecutors investigating the disaster.
      The Reuters news agency reported Tuesday that rescuers recovered five bodies -- three men and two women -- hours before the first funerals for those killed were due to be held.
      This brought the death toll to 14, according to the national fire brigade, with 15 still missing. Eleven people have been rescued.
      'We ask you to intervene'

      The four-star hotel at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome was buried in snow Wednesday after a series of earthquakes.
      Bruno Di Tommaso, director of the hotel, sent an email to provincial authorities in Pescara -- the main town in the area -- plus the local police and the mayor of the nearby town of Farindola "after 2pm" Wednesday according to the Italian news agency ANSA.
      Di Tommaso was not at the hotel at the time. The avalanche hit later that afternoon at around 4.30pm.
      The coffin of avalanche victim Alessandro Giancaterino is carried to his funeral service in Farindola, central Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. A series of earthquakes that struck on January 18 caused an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome, burying guests and staff of Hotel Rigopiano, a local mountain resort.
      The coffin of avalanche victim Alessandro Giancaterino is carried to his funeral service in Farindola, central Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. A series of earthquakes that struck on January 18 caused an avalanche at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome, burying guests and staff of Hotel Rigopiano, a local mountain resort.
      Emergency crew members carry three puppies that were dug out from under the snow covering Hotel Rigopiano on Monday, January 23. Rescuers cheered the discovery of the dogs, whose survival brings hope for the 15 people still missing as of Tuesday, January 24. So far, 11 survivors have been found, with 14 people found dead, according to the Italian civil protection agency and fire brigade.
      Emergency crew members carry three puppies that were dug out from under the snow covering Hotel Rigopiano on Monday, January 23. Rescuers cheered the discovery of the dogs, whose survival brings hope for the 15 people still missing as of Tuesday, January 24. So far, 11 survivors have been found, with 14 people found dead, according to the Italian civil protection agency and fire brigade.
      Alessio Feniello, the father of Stefano Feniello, one of the 23 people still missing at Hotel Rigopiano, speaks with journalists outside the Pescara hospital in central Italy on Sunday January 23.
      Alessio Feniello, the father of Stefano Feniello, one of the 23 people still missing at Hotel Rigopiano, speaks with journalists outside the Pescara hospital in central Italy on Sunday January 23.
      Italian rescuers and volunteers continue a rescue operation on Sunday, January 22 at the site of the avalanche that inundated Hotel Rigapiano.
      Italian rescuers and volunteers continue a rescue operation on Sunday, January 22 at the site of the avalanche that inundated Hotel Rigapiano.
      Migrants volunteering with the Italian Red Cross stand ready at the avalanche emergency operations center at Penna, central Italy, on Saturday, January 21.
      Migrants volunteering with the Italian Red Cross stand ready at the avalanche emergency operations center at Penna, central Italy, on Saturday, January 21.
      A rescuer rests at a sports complex turned emergency coordination center in Penne on January 21.
      A rescuer rests at a sports complex turned emergency coordination center in Penne on January 21.
      One of three children rescued from the avalanche zone is transported to a hospital in Pescara, on Friday, January 20.
      One of three children rescued from the avalanche zone is transported to a hospital in Pescara, on Friday, January 20.
      Another of the three children rescued on Friday is carried by rescuers to the hospital in Pescara.
      Another of the three children rescued on Friday is carried by rescuers to the hospital in Pescara.
      An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow after the avalanche struck at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19.
      An aerial view shows the roof and top floor of the three-story Hotel Rigopiano buried in snow after the avalanche struck at the foot of Gran Sasso mountain in central Italy on Thursday, January 19.
      Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel on January 19.
      Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel on January 19.
      A rescuer clears snow in front of the hotel.
      A rescuer clears snow in front of the hotel.
      Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached Hotel Rigapiano, a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche.
      Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached Hotel Rigapiano, a four-star spa hotel struck by an avalanche.
      Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road.
      Rescuers are dropped by helicopter near the site of the avalanche. Weather conditions in the region made it difficult to access the area by road.
      Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists.
      Snow and rubble fill a hallway inside Hotel Rigopiano. The area is a popular ski destination for Italian tourists.
      Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey.
      Italian emergency crews operate at the site of the avalanche on January 19. Central Italy was hit by more than 10 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 18, four of them measuring magnitude 5 or above, according to the US Geological Survey.
      Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano.
      Damage from the avalanche is seen in an image taken from video shot by rescuers inside Hotel Rigopiano.
      Rescuers dig for avalanche survivors after skiing several kilometers through blizzard conditions to reach the hotel, on January 19.
      Rescuers dig for avalanche survivors after skiing several kilometers through blizzard conditions to reach the hotel, on January 19.
      "We inform you that because of the recent events, the situation has become worrisome," wrote Di Tommaso.
      "In the district of Rigopiano there are about 2 meters of snow and in our property at the time there's 12 occupied rooms (besides the staff).
      "Diesel fuel to power the generator should be enough until tomorrow, when we hope that the supplier can make delivery.
      "The phones are out of service. Customers are terrified by the earthquakes and have decided to stay outdoors. We tried to do everything possible to calm them but, unable to leave because of blocked roads, they are willing to spend the night in the car.
      "With our shovels we were able to clean the driveway, from the gate to the SS42 (state road). Aware of the general difficulties, we ask you to intervene."
      According to ANSA, rescue teams had been working since 3am Wednesday to clear roads.
      Italy avalanche: All known survivors pulled from rubble
      Prosecutors in Pescara have opened an investigation into the avalanche, according to the AFP news agency.
      ANSA reported that investigators -- who are looking into possible manslaughter charges -- are examining Di Tommaso's email.

      Rescue efforts continue

      Meanwhile, six days after the disaster, rescuers continue to hold out hope that there may be more survivors in air pockets.
      The recovery of three live sheepdog puppies from under the rubble Monday gave renewed cause for optimism.
      A video released by Italy's fire and rescue service Tuesday showed rescue efforts continuing amid extreme conditions.
      According to AFP, while new rescue routes have been dug, the search is proceeding slowly due to fears that the building could collapse further.
      AFP also reported that a group of African asylum seekers joined the relief effort Saturday.
      Young migrants originally from Senegal and Guinea had been volunteering with the Red Cross for the past two years and asked if they could "give a hand" according to Red Cross spokesman Ensa D'Alessandro.
      In an interview with AFPTV, Barry Misbaou, 20, from Guinea, said: "We're finding it difficult because we're not used to the cold and we're foreigners, but this is life and we have to do what we can because it's good to help people, especially victims."

      Nicola Ruotolo also contributed to this report