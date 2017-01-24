Brexit claimant Gina Miller hopes court ruling ends abuse

Story highlights Supreme Court ruled parliament must vote to start Brexit

Miller received threats of rape and death over the case

London (CNN) She is the woman who took on the government and won. But Gina Miller, the London-based businesswoman behind a landmark Brexit legal challenge, has suffered months of threats and racially abusive trolling in the process.

"In Britain we are lucky, we are fortunate, to have the ability to voice legitimate concerns and views as part of a shared society. I have therefore been shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last seven months for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question," Miller said outside court after the ruling, where she was accompanied by bodyguards.

Speaking to CNN later, she said that "everyone, everywhere should be standing up against that sort of abuse."

"When it comes to the abuse, I do believe that if I was a white male, yes, I'd get abuse, but the personal abuse I've got, because of my sex -- because of my gender -- and because of my race is totally, totally unacceptable," she told CNN's Paula Newton, who is hosting the "Amanpour" show today.

