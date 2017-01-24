Brexit claimant Gina Miller hopes court ruling ends abuse

Story highlights Supreme Court ruled parliament must vote to start Brexit

Miller received threats of rape and death over the case

London (CNN) She is the woman who took on the government and won. But Gina Miller, the London-based businesswoman behind a landmark Brexit legal challenge, has suffered months of threats and racially abusive trolling in the process.

"In Britain we are lucky, we are fortunate, to have the ability to voice legitimate concerns and views as part of a shared society. I have therefore been shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last seven months for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question," Miller said outside court after the ruling, where she was accompanied by bodyguards.

Miller is the most prominent claimant in the legal case that challenged the government's plan to bypass parliament and begin the process of pulling Britain out of the European Union.

She was born in Guyana and has lived in the UK for more than four decades, since the age of 10. She runs an investment company with her husband, Alan Miller. Much of the abuse Miller received has been racial in character.

