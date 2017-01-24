(CNN) Despite heavy snow, power outages that forced the rescheduling of three premieres and a cyber attack on the box office, the Sundance Film Festival is rolling on in Park City, Utah this week.

The festival launched a new category of environmental films this year that featured the debut of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel" -- a follow up to the former vice president's documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," which premiered at Sundance in 2006.

Gore told CNN there have been changes in the decade since the first film.

"You will see in this movie a lot of evidence of hardcore Republicans who are saying, 'Hey, lets get on with this' and they are," Gore said. "And they are making a difference."

Political topics were on the minds of many festival attendees.

