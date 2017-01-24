Oscar nominations 2017: Who will be tapped?

Story highlights The nominations happen Tuesday morning

All eyes are on "La La Land"

(CNN) Will "La La Land" dance away with the most Oscar nominations or will the spotlight shine on "Moonlight?"

Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the musical "La La Land" has been picking up trophies this award season left and right.

The film set a Golden Globe Awards record earlier this month by sweeping the seven categories in which it was nominated.

Read More