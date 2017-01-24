'New Edition Story' taps into major love

Story highlights BET is airing a three-night miniseries on the group

(CNN) BET head Debra Lee knows what New Edition means to her audience.

The R&B group became a crossover pop success in the 80s. They become heartthrobs as teens and now they're the subject of a three--night miniseries called "The New Edition Story" debuting Tuesday on BET.

At the series premiere Monday, Lee told CNN she completely understands the nostalgic appreciation for New Edition.

"BET started in 1980. New Edition came out in 1984 and they were one of the groups that were so important to our viewership," Lee said. "They've been together the whole time we have been on the air and they've grown up on our air. We've seen them have relationships, go on to have different careers and come back together, so we understand their story. "

The miniseries traces the rise of Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell. The five were kids growing up in projects of Boston when they shot to stardom as a boy band. (Johnny Gill joined the group after Bobby Brown left.)

