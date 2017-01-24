Story highlights Matthew McConaughey was considering law school before he became an actor

McConaughey stars in the upcoming movie 'Gold'

(CNN) Matthew McConaughey will never forget the night he called his father and told him he wanted to be an actor.

"I didn't go down the same path as my family," McConaughey told CNN while promoting his new movie, "Gold." "I was headed towards law school ... and I remember being very nervous on the night when I called [my dad] my sophomore year of college to tell him I wanted to change my course direction to go to film school. I really thought he was going to be 'Not on my dime. Like hell you will.'"

But McConaughey's father surprised him.

"He paused and I remember him saying, 'Is that what you want to do?' and I said 'Yes, sir' and he paused again and he said, 'Well, don't half a** it.' And that was the end," he said.

