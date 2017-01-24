Lee 'Q' O'Denat, WorldStarHipHop founder, dies at 43

Los Angeles (CNN) Lee "Q" O'Denat, the founder of the immensely popular site WorldStarHipHop.com, died Monday at 43, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to CNN. The cause of death has been listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The site, which O'Denat started in 2005, became a thriving aggregator. In a profile of its founder, the New York Times dubbed it "a YouTube filtered through the lens of hip-hop culture — a grab bag of rap videos, celebrity interviews, sports clips, super cuts and the latest viral sensation."

It also became pop culture short hand.

The term "WorldStar" came to mean something that should be filmed for posterity's sake.

Actor Donald Glover as his rap persona Childish Gambino recorded the tune "II. Worldstar" with the lyrics "Yeah, mother***er, take your phone out/To record this/Ain't nobody can ignore this."

