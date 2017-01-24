Breaking News

Oscar nominations for 2017

Updated 11:46 AM ET, Tue January 24, 2017

"La La Land" danced away with a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, including one for best picture. Also nominated in this category are "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight."
"La La Land" danced away with a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, including one for best picture. Also nominated in this category are "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight."
Best director: Mel Gibson, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival"); Damien Chazelle ("La La Land"); Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea"); and Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight").
Best director: Mel Gibson, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival"); Damien Chazelle ("La La Land"); Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea"); and Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight").
Best actress: Natalie Portman, pictured ("Jackie"); Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"); Ruth Negga ("Loving"); Emma Stone ("La La Land"); and Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins").
Best actress: Natalie Portman, pictured ("Jackie"); Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"); Ruth Negga ("Loving"); Emma Stone ("La La Land"); and Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins").
Best actor: Andrew Garfield, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"); Ryan Gosling ("La La Land"); Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"); and Denzel Washington ("Fences").
Best actor: Andrew Garfield, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"); Ryan Gosling ("La La Land"); Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"); and Denzel Washington ("Fences").
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, pictured ("Fences"); Naomie Harris ("Moonlight"); Nicole Kidman ("Lion"); Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures"); and Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea").
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, pictured ("Fences"); Naomie Harris ("Moonlight"); Nicole Kidman ("Lion"); Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures"); and Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea").
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, pictured ("Moonlight"); Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"); Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"); Dev Patel ("Lion"); and Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals").
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, pictured ("Moonlight"); Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"); Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"); Dev Patel ("Lion"); and Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals").
Best original screenplay: "The Lobster," pictured; "Hell or High Water"; "La La Land"; "Manchester by the Sea"; and "20th Century Women."
Best original screenplay: "The Lobster," pictured; "Hell or High Water"; "La La Land"; "Manchester by the Sea"; and "20th Century Women."
Best adapted screenplay: "Hidden Figures," pictured; "Arrival"; "Fences"; "Lion"; and "Moonlight."
Best adapted screenplay: "Hidden Figures," pictured; "Arrival"; "Fences"; "Lion"; and "Moonlight."
Best animated feature: "Moana," pictured; "Kubo and the Two Strings"; "My Life as a Zucchini"; "The Red Turtle"; and "Zootopia."
Best animated feature: "Moana," pictured; "Kubo and the Two Strings"; "My Life as a Zucchini"; "The Red Turtle"; and "Zootopia."
Best visual effects: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," pictured; "Deepwater Horizon"; "Doctor Strange"; "The Jungle Book"; and "Kubo and the Two Strings."
Best visual effects: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," pictured; "Deepwater Horizon"; "Doctor Strange"; "The Jungle Book"; and "Kubo and the Two Strings."
Best documentary feature: "Life, Animated," pictured; "Fire at Sea"; "I Am Not Your Negro"; "O.J.: Made in America"; and "13th."
Best documentary feature: "Life, Animated," pictured; "Fire at Sea"; "I Am Not Your Negro"; "O.J.: Made in America"; and "13th."
Best documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," pictured; "Extremis"; "4.1 Miles"; "Joe's Violin"; and "Watani: My Homeland."
Best documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," pictured; "Extremis"; "4.1 Miles"; "Joe's Violin"; and "Watani: My Homeland."
Best foreign-language film: "The Salesman," pictured; "Land of Mine"; "A Man Called Ove"; "Tanna"; and "Toni Erdmann."
Best foreign-language film: "The Salesman," pictured; "Land of Mine"; "A Man Called Ove"; "Tanna"; and "Toni Erdmann."
Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 24. Romantic musical "La La Land" picked up 14 nominations, tying the record held by "All About Eve" and "Titanic."