Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 best picture. Also nominated in this category are "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight." "La La Land" danced away with a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, including one for. Also nominated in this category are "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight." Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best director: Mel Gibson, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival"); Damien Chazelle ("La La Land"); Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea"); and Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight"). Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best actress: Natalie Portman, pictured ("Jackie"); Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"); Ruth Negga ("Loving"); Emma Stone ("La La Land"); and Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins"). Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best actor: Andrew Garfield, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"); Ryan Gosling ("La La Land"); Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"); and Denzel Washington ("Fences"). Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, pictured ("Fences"); Naomie Harris ("Moonlight"); Nicole Kidman ("Lion"); Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures"); and Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea"). Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, pictured ("Moonlight"); Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"); Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"); Dev Patel ("Lion"); and Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals"). Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best original screenplay: "The Lobster," pictured; "Hell or High Water"; "La La Land"; "Manchester by the Sea"; and "20th Century Women." Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best adapted screenplay: "Hidden Figures," pictured; "Arrival"; "Fences"; "Lion"; and "Moonlight." Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best animated feature: "Moana," pictured; "Kubo and the Two Strings"; "My Life as a Zucchini"; "The Red Turtle"; and "Zootopia." Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best visual effects: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," pictured; "Deepwater Horizon"; "Doctor Strange"; "The Jungle Book"; and "Kubo and the Two Strings." Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best documentary feature: "Life, Animated," pictured; "Fire at Sea"; "I Am Not Your Negro"; "O.J.: Made in America"; and "13th." Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Oscar nominations for 2017 Best documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," pictured; "Extremis"; "4.1 Miles"; "Joe's Violin"; and "Watani: My Homeland." Hide Caption 12 of 13