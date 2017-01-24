Oscar nominations for 2017
Best director: Mel Gibson, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival"); Damien Chazelle ("La La Land"); Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea"); and Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight").
Best actress: Natalie Portman, pictured ("Jackie"); Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"); Ruth Negga ("Loving"); Emma Stone ("La La Land"); and Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins").
Best actor: Andrew Garfield, pictured ("Hacksaw Ridge"); Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"); Ryan Gosling ("La La Land"); Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"); and Denzel Washington ("Fences").
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, pictured ("Fences"); Naomie Harris ("Moonlight"); Nicole Kidman ("Lion"); Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures"); and Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea").
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, pictured ("Moonlight"); Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"); Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea"); Dev Patel ("Lion"); and Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals").
Best original screenplay: "The Lobster," pictured; "Hell or High Water"; "La La Land"; "Manchester by the Sea"; and "20th Century Women."
Best adapted screenplay: "Hidden Figures," pictured; "Arrival"; "Fences"; "Lion"; and "Moonlight."
Best animated feature: "Moana," pictured; "Kubo and the Two Strings"; "My Life as a Zucchini"; "The Red Turtle"; and "Zootopia."
Best visual effects: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," pictured; "Deepwater Horizon"; "Doctor Strange"; "The Jungle Book"; and "Kubo and the Two Strings."
Best documentary feature: "Life, Animated," pictured; "Fire at Sea"; "I Am Not Your Negro"; "O.J.: Made in America"; and "13th."
Best documentary (short subject): "The White Helmets," pictured; "Extremis"; "4.1 Miles"; "Joe's Violin"; and "Watani: My Homeland."
Best foreign-language film: "The Salesman," pictured; "Land of Mine"; "A Man Called Ove"; "Tanna"; and "Toni Erdmann."