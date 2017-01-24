Breaking News

#OscarsLessWhite? Diversity comes to Academy Awards

Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American to win an Academy Award, snagging a best supporting actress Oscar in 1940 for her role as Mammy in "Gone With The Wind."
Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American to win an Academy Award, snagging a best supporting actress Oscar in 1940 for her role as Mammy in "Gone With The Wind."
In 1964, Sidney Poitier won best actor for "Lilies of the Field."
In 1964, Sidney Poitier won best actor for "Lilies of the Field."
Louis Gossett Jr. poses in 1983 with his best supporting actor award for his role in "An Officer and a Gentleman."
Louis Gossett Jr. poses in 1983 with his best supporting actor award for his role in "An Officer and a Gentleman."
Denzel Washington accepts his best supporting actor Oscar for the film "Glory" in 1990.
Denzel Washington accepts his best supporting actor Oscar for the film "Glory" in 1990.
Her role in "Ghost" won Whoopi Goldberg a best supporting actress trophy in 1991.
Her role in "Ghost" won Whoopi Goldberg a best supporting actress trophy in 1991.
Cuba Gooding Jr. throws his Oscar into the air after being named best supporting actor for his role in "Jerry Maguire" in 1997.
Cuba Gooding Jr. throws his Oscar into the air after being named best supporting actor for his role in "Jerry Maguire" in 1997.
Denzel Washington became the first African-American to win two Oscars in the acting categories when he won best actor in 2002 for "Training Day."
Denzel Washington became the first African-American to win two Oscars in the acting categories when he won best actor in 2002 for "Training Day."
2002 also saw Halle Berry win the best actress Oscar for "Monster's Ball."
2002 also saw Halle Berry win the best actress Oscar for "Monster's Ball."
Jamie Foxx won best actor for "Ray" in 2005.
Jamie Foxx won best actor for "Ray" in 2005.
Morgan Freeman picked up the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Million Dollar Baby" in 2005.
Morgan Freeman picked up the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Million Dollar Baby" in 2005.
"The Last King of Scotland" star Forest Whitaker won best actor in 2007.
"The Last King of Scotland" star Forest Whitaker won best actor in 2007.
Jennifer Hudson won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Dreamgirls" in 2007.
Jennifer Hudson won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Dreamgirls" in 2007.
In 2009, Mo'Nique was named best supporting actress for her role in "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire."
In 2009, Mo'Nique was named best supporting actress for her role in "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire."
Lupita Nyong'o won the best supporting actress Oscar in 2014 for her role in "12 Years a Slave."
Lupita Nyong'o won the best supporting actress Oscar in 2014 for her role in "12 Years a Slave."
(CNN)Is it time for a new hashtag?

This year's Oscar nominations have thrust the conversation about diversity back into the limelight, but this time in a more positive context.
    Seven actors of color were nominated Tuesday -- Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for "Fences," Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for "Moonlight," Ruth Negga for "Loving," Dev Patel for "Lion" and Octavia Spencer for "Hidden Figures."
      Davis is now a three-time Oscar nominee, a first for an African American woman.
      Oscar nominations 2017: 'La La Land' dominates
      "Moonlight's" Barry Jenkins also made history as the first African American to score nominations for best director, best picture and best adapted screenplay in the same year. That film's co-editor, Joi McMillon, also became the first African America to earn a nomination for achievement in film editing.
      Ava DuVernay, who in 2015 lost out on the opportunity to become the first black woman nominated for a directing Oscar for "Selma," snagged a best documentary feature nomination this year for "13th."
      It all led BET to tweet "Oscars are not so white this year. Look at all this #BlackExcellence recognized in the Oscar nominations."
      #OscarsLessWhite also became a thing.
      The achievements come at a time of heightened racial tension in the United States.
      Mashable was roasted last month when the online publication suggested it was time to retire #OscarsSoWhite. The hashtag was created a few years ago to draw attention to the lack of diversity in Hollywood.
      2016 great for black cinema, but don't kill off #OscarsSoWhite just yet
      #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign told the Los Angeles Times that while this years nominations are blacker, that doesn't necessarily mean they are more diverse.
      "Where are the Latinx movies, the LGBTQIA movies? The Asian American/Pacific Islander community has had a worse year," Reign said. "We can't forget [them] just because we have black nominees this year. #OscarsSoWhite is about everybody."