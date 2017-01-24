OscarsLessWhite? Diversity comes to Academy Awards

Story highlights There was more diversity this year

#OscarsLessWhite became a popular hashtag

(CNN) Is it time for a new hashtag?

This year's Oscar nominations have thrust the conversation about diversity back into the limelight, but this time in a more positive context.

Seven actors of color were nominated Tuesday -- Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for "Fences," Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for "Moonlight," Ruth Negga for "Loving," Dev Patel for "Lion" and Octavia Spencer for "Hidden Figures."

Davis is now a three-time Oscar nominee, a first for an African American woman.