Meryl Streep didn't need words to react to her Oscar nomination

(CNN) Meryl Streep was, in a way, speechless after receiving her 20th Oscar nomination on Tuesday morning.

In a slight break from tradition, Streep decided not to send the press a lengthy post-nomination statement and instead had her representatives send a single celebratory GIF.

Streep was nominated for her leading role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." She's won three Academy Awards.

Tuesday's field of Oscar nominees was also crowded with first-timers.

Among them was Barry Jenkins, writer/director of " Moonlight ."

The film, a coming-of-age story praised for its emotional heft and strong performances, scored eight nominations, including one for Mahershala Ali (best supporting actor) and one for Naomie Harris (best supporting actress), both first-time nominees.

Jenkins said he was "moved beyond words by the love that was shown by the Academy to so many of the wonderful people in our 'Moonlight' village."

"I'm in Amsterdam at the moment, sharing Chiron's story a continent away with people of a different culture," Jenkins said in a statement. "That's what the spirit of these nominations signals to me: an affirmation that film has the power to erode barriers and reveal what makes us all human."

Harris echoed that sentiment, adding: "'Moonlight' is touching many hearts at a time when people are seeking compassion and connection in the world."

Lin-Manuel Miranda also scored his first nomination. The "Hamilton" composer was nominated in the best original song category for his work on the "Moana" track "How Far I'll Go."

So I was on my lunch break watching Federer on a delay when my phone vibrated off the table like pic.twitter.com/1HO2FAUUg7 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017

"I spent a good chunk of my childhood memorizing Billy Crystal's musical Oscar monologues, so this is insane," he said in a statement. "Seeing 'The Little Mermaid' changed my life at 9 years old, so to work with its directors Ron Clements and John Musker on 'Moana' has been a dream come true."

The nomination puts Miranda one step closer to joining an elite list of figures who have achieved EGOT, a term used to describe those who have won the entertainment industry's four major awards -- the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Modern musical "La La Land" scored 14 nominations, tying a record held by "Titanic" and "All About Eve."

Star Emma Stone called the haul an "honor" and said she was "so happy to share this feeling with my 'La La Land' family."

"The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie," she said in a statement. "I'm also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it's hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it."

"Moonlight" and "Arrival" both landed eight nominations, followed by "Manchester By the Sea" and "Lion," which each earned six.

Harvey Weinstein, who produced "Lion," celebrated the film's accolades and reach.

"The most important part of this is the effect that 'Lion' is having on social issues around the world," he said in a statement. "UNICEF said it best, 'Lion is an anthem of hope, love and acceptance'. That means more to me than anything."

Jeff Bridges was in Solana Beach, fresh off an evening gig with his band Jeff Bridges & The Abiders, when he found out about his best supporting actor nomination for "Hell or High Water."

"What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart," he said in a statement. "Woo Hoo! Thanks Academy."

The Oscars airs February 26 on ABC.