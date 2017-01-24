China boycotts Japan hotel chain APA over Nanjing Massacre denials

Story highlights The book placed in guest rooms says the Nanjing Massacre did not happen

Chinese tourists were the biggest spenders of all visitors in Japan last year

(CNN) China has ordered tour agencies and online travel bookers to boycott a Japanese hotel chain after it placed books in guest rooms denying the Nanjing Massacre took place.

A spokesman for the China National Tourism Administration said the actions of hotel chain APA Group were "an open provocation to Chinese tourists."

"We demand that all operators with international tours and online platforms completely stop all cooperation with this hotel," Zhang said.

He also urged Chinese tourists already in Japan to boycott the chain as well.

Guards place wreaths at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre in China.

Free speech

