Story highlights Women's March organizers, supporters share ways to stay active

New online network aims to create support for progressive candidates in "swing districts"

(CNN) In the wake of historic demonstrations this weekend, Women's March organizers and participants say their message is unequivocal: We're just getting started.

More than a million people worldwide took to the streets the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in defense of women's rights and gender equity. That's not including figures from the main march, in Washington.

How do participants plan to take the moment into movement beyond social media posts and likes? Here's what some groups say they are doing to keep up the fight:

Volunteer for a group you care about

The scope of the Women's March made it attractive to some and dubious to others. Though it claimed to represent all women, some felt left out while skeptics complained it lacked focus beyond being anti-Trump.