Story highlights GOES-16 captures higher-resolution images than any of other GOES satellites

These data could improve your weather forecast

(CNN) Weather imagery from space just took a giant leap from standard definition to Ultra HD. The very first high-resolution images from the newest weather satellite, GOES-16 -- formerly called GOES-R -- are here.

The difference might not be easy to see at first, like when a smartphone gets a new camera. The general public wonders why they need it, but professional photographers and tech nerds go nuts.

The same is true with GOES-16, which was launched in November. Meteorologists have been waiting years for these images. It is not just the that this satellite captures four times the resolution of previous weather satellites, it also records them five times faster than ever before.

On January 15, GOES-16 captured this image of a significant storm system that caused a large swath of ice across the central United States.

This upgrade will allow meteorologists to pinpoint the location of severe weather with greater accuracy. And ultimately, the hope is that it could lead to earlier warning times about dangerous storms that form tornadoes.

Improved weather forecasts

Read More