Deadly weather wreaks havoc across Southeast, West Coast

Story highlights Deadly storms claim 14 lives in Georgia

There were two weather-related deaths in California

(CNN) At least 20 people have died in weather-related incidents across the country over the weekend.

In the Southeast, storms killed at least 18 people -- 14 in Georgia and four in Mississippi -- and two people died in California after heavy rains hit the region.

West Coast rains

In Northern California's Mendocino County, a 125-foot-tall oak tree fell into a single-story apartment, killing a 36-year-old woman on Saturday morning, Capt. Pete Bushby of the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority told CNN.

The woman was in bed with her boyfriend sleeping when the tree fell, officials said. The boyfriend survived, along two children in the home.

Read More