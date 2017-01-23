San Antonio mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead

Story highlights Police say third arrest possible

A customer with a gun wounded one of the robbery suspects, police said

(CNN) A man who was killed trying to stop a robbery at a San Antonio, Texas, mall is being hailed as a good Samaritan, and police have arrested two suspects who will face murder charges.

San Antonio mall shooting victim Jonathan Murphy

"What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. "It's absolutely senseless."

San Antonio police stand guard at an exit to the Rolling Oaks Mall after a deadly shooting.

Police say two men tried to rob a Kay Jewelers store Sunday in the Rolling Oaks Mall. McManus said shopper Jonathan Murphy tried to intervene and was fatally shot.

San Antonio mall shooting suspect Jason Matthew Prieto, 34.

A second shopper, who had a gun and a concealed carry license, shot and wounded one of the suspects, who was reported to be in critical condition.

The wounded suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police found the second suspect, Jason Matthew Prieto, 34, after a car wreck that happened about 20 minutes later.

