Breaking News

San Antonio mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 10:44 AM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Texas mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead
Texas mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead

    JUST WATCHED

    Texas mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Texas mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead 01:14

Story highlights

  • A customer with a gun wounded one of the robbery suspects, police said
  • Police: Both suspects will be charged with capital murder and aggravated assault

(CNN)A man who was killed trying to stop a robbery at a San Antonio, Texas, mall is being hailed as a good Samaritan, and police have arrested two suspects who will face murder charges.

"What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. "It's absolutely senseless."
    San Antonio police stand guard at an exit to the Rolling Oaks Mall after a deadly shooting.
    San Antonio police stand guard at an exit to the Rolling Oaks Mall after a deadly shooting.
    Police say two men tried to rob a Kay Jewelers store Sunday in the Rolling Oaks Mall. McManus said shopper Jonathan Murphy tried to intervene and was fatally shot.
    A second shopper, who had a gun and a concealed carry license, shot and wounded one of the suspects, who was reported to be in critical condition.
    The wounded suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police found the second suspect after a car wreck that occurred about 20 minutes later.
    Read More
    Police said six other people were injured and taken to a hospital.
    "Prayers for all affected by this robbery & shooting in San Antonio at Rolling Oaks Mall. Justice for the robbers & killers," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.
    Both suspects will be charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, police said.