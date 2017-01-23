(CNN) Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton was home Monday night after fainting during his state of the state address, his chief of staff said.

EMTs performed a routine check on the governor at the Capitol and cleared him to leave, Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said in a statement. The 69-year-old Democrat is home with his family and plans to present his 2017 budget Tuesday morning as planned.

"Tonight, Gov. Dayton briefly fainted after speaking for about 40 minutes. He quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and returned home," Tincher said.

"Gov. Dayton and his entire staff thank the people of Minnesota for their outpouring of support and concern."

Video of the event showed aides rushing to catch Dayton before he fell to the floor. The session adjourned and the live feed ended.

