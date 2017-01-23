Story highlights 15 trailers were leveled at Sunshine Acres mobile home park

"People were screaming. I will never forget," resident says

Adel, Georgia (CNN) It was about 4 a.m. Sunday when the tornado warning blared from Yesenia Mondragon's mobile phone. Her husband told her to grab their daughter, 1-year-old Layla, and get into the bathtub.

"He got right in, too, with us," she told CNN. "You could hear the wind, the whistles, the noise."

The 24-year-old mother lived in Sunshine Acres, a rural mobile home park about 3 miles southeast of Adel, Georgia, a short drive from Valdosta and the Florida state line. The locally owned mobile home park, which housed several families, is one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by a path of dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes that struck across south Georgia and north Florida this weekend

Already, the death toll there, seven, accounts for almost half the state's total of 15, authorities say. Of the 100 or so mobile homes in Sunshine Acres and the surrounding area, 15 were leveled in the storms, Adel Mayor Buddy Duke said.

Bits of wood and other debris are scattered across the park, Duke said, explaining that it appears as if someone placed bombs in some of the mobile homes.

