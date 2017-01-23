Police arrest 'drunk' Patriots fan in Steelers' hotel prank

Story highlights Harrison reportedly told police, "I'm drunk, I'm stupid, I'm a Pats fan"

(CNN) An East Boston man charged with pulling a fire alarm at the Pittsburgh Steelers' hotel early in the morning of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots has admitted he was "drunk" and "stupid" at the time.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Dennis Harrison, 25, after responding to an alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton in Boston about 3:40 am.

According to the arrest report, Harrison stated "I'm drunk, I'm stupid, I'm a Pats fan." He also told investigators he was "dared" by friends to pull the fire alarm and that he accepted the dare.

The Steelers were staying at the hotel when they were woken up by the sound of the fire alarm and responding emergency vehicles.

According to a press release by state police , "Harrison was not a guest at the hotel and had no legitimate reason to be on the hotel property."

