State-shaped lazy river a big ol' tribute to Texas

Story highlights The 1,000-room Marriott Marquis Houston has impressive rooftop water features

A Texas-shaped lazy river and an infinity pool are perched 110 feet above street level

(CNN) The National Football League headquarters hotel for Super Bowl LI has a Texas-sized treasure on top, and we're not talking about a defensive tackle.

A lazy river in the shape of Texas flows atop the Marriott Marquis Houston, the newest hotel in the state's most populous city.

The $360 million Marriott Marquis, which opened in December, has 29 floors, 1,000 guest rooms and 52 event rooms with more than 100,000 square feet of space, including a 39,000 square-foot ballroom -- the largest in Houston, Marriott says.

Excitement will be building as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other NFL players and VIPs arrive to take over the entire hotel for the big game, which will be played on February 5 at Houston's NRG Stadium.

"This is Super Bowl central," said Laura Mitzner, director of design and construction of RIDA Development Corp., which built and owns the hotel.

