Melbourne (CNN) Venus Williams may be old in tennis terms, but she is proving once again that quality precedes age.

When the 36-year-old beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Tuesday, the American became the oldest women's semifinalist at the Australian Open in the Open Era.

Whose record did she beat? Younger sister Serena, who was 34 last year in reaching the last four at Melbourne Park.

And with Serena still in contention -- the 22-time grand slam winner meets Britain's Johanna Konta in her quarterfinal Wednesday -- a first all-Williams grand slam final since 2009 at Wimbledon is moving ever closer.

It almost happened last year at the All England Club but Venus lost in the semifinals to current No. 1 Angelique Kerber.

