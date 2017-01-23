Story highlights Ecclestone believes F1 should learn from skiing

(CNN) Watching skiing's superstars hurtle down Kitzbuhel's feared slope at speeds of 95mph made Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone long for the old days in his sport.

Ecclestone, who was replaced as F1 chief executive Monday after Liberty Media's $8 billion takeover , believes his sport should be more like skiing.

"Formula One should be like it used to be -- and it used to be like this," the 85-year-old told CNN at Kitzbuhel, Austria.

"You know, the guys were very on the limit all the time."

The terrifying course, which catapults racers from zero to 100kph in three seconds, is considered the jewel in the ski season crown -- much like one prestigious course in F1.