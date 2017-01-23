Breaking News

Bernie Ecclestone: 'Formula One used to be like skiing'

Updated 12:28 PM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

spc alpine edge kitzbuhel race wrap 2017_00002418
spc alpine edge kitzbuhel race wrap 2017_00002418

    JUST WATCHED

    The joys of winning and surviving Kitzbühel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The joys of winning and surviving Kitzbühel 02:36

Story highlights

  • Ecclestone believes F1 should learn from skiing
  • Max Verstappen: 'A lot of respect' for skiers

(CNN)Watching skiing's superstars hurtle down Kitzbuhel's feared slope at speeds of 95mph made Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone long for the old days in his sport.

Despite speculation surrounding his future at the head of F1 after Liberty Media's $8 billion takeover, Ecclestone believes his sport should be more like skiing.
    "Formula One should be like it used to be -- and it used to be like this," the 85-year-old told CNN at Kitzbuhel, Austria.
    "You know, the guys were very on the limit all the time."
    Niki Lauda: &#39;Too much safety will destroy F1&#39;
    Niki Lauda: 'Too much safety will destroy F1'
    The terrifying course, which catapults racers from zero to 100kph in three seconds, is considered the jewel in the ski season crown -- much like one prestigious course in F1.
    Read More
    "Kitzbuhel is the Monaco of ski racing. Have you been at the start?! These guys are very brave," Ecclestone said.
    The infamous 'mousetrap' jump, which has a stomach-churning 85% gradient and launches racers 260ft into the air, strikes fear into the heart of even the most seasoned skiers.
    READ: Feared Kitzbuhel race demands guts for glory
    READ: Lindsey Vonn wins first race since return from injury
    READ: Daredevil's death-defying bucket list
    READ: Ski World Cup all started with a beer
    And one man renowned for pushing himself to the very limits of his sport was particularly in awe of those tackling the Kitzbuhel slope.
    "It's amazing," Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen told CNN.
    "You have a lot of respect for the skiers because it's pretty impressive with the speeds they do to make the corners on such a difficult layout -- it's very cool."
    The most dangerous race in alpine skiing?
    Kitzbuhel downhill Carlo Janka

      JUST WATCHED

      The most dangerous race in alpine skiing?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The most dangerous race in alpine skiing? 01:41
    Verstappen and Ecclestone were skiing in the annual Kitz Charity Trophy, a foundation set up to support farming families in the Austrian state of Tyrol.
    "I haven't done it for five years but started again this year. It's always good fun," the 19-year-old said.
    F1's annual edition of musical chairs came to its conclusion last week, with the news Valtteri Bottas would be replacing retired world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
    It also prompted Felipe Massa to come out of retirement to take the vacant seat left by Bottas at Williams and Verstappen is predicting an exciting new season.
    "We'll see. It will be close between Mercedes, Ferrari, us, Red Bull," he said.
    "We have to wait and see when we go testing and even after testing you're still not sure. Let's see in Melbourne (the first race on the F1 calendar)."