White House website: 'The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong'

Washington (CNN) The White House is spotlighting its support of the law enforcement community in a new statement on the White House website that declares: "The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong."

The page is dedicated to the administration's commitment to "law and order" -- a message carried over from the campaign trail.

"President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it," the statement reads.

Police violence has been at the forefront of nationwide tensions, after a number of police encounters with unarmed African-Americans resulted in death, which sparked massive protests across the country in 2016.

In July, the presidential candidate Donald Trump referred to the the Black Lives Matter movement as a "threat" and said it was correlated to the killings of police officers.

