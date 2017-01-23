President Trump, home alone, puts out the White House welcome mat

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is home alone, so suddenly one of the hottest new tickets in town is an invitation to the White House.

The President is going to start hitting the Washington dinner party circuit. In most cases, actually, his guests will come to him as he tries building bridges in a city that he has spent years railing against.

"It's very good -- a beautiful relationship," said Trump, all smiles Monday as he hosted congressional leaders at the White House for his first round of evening visitors. A piano played Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," as the President mingled with top Republicans and Democrats, all of whom are feeling their way in Trump's new Washington.

The President's aides have one thing in mind as he adjusts to his new surroundings: keeping the boss busy.

People close to Trump's team acknowledged that his first weekend in office had been overtaken by the President engaging in a fight over crowd sizes and media coverage he perceived as negative. Alarmed Republicans urged allies inside the West Wing to instill discipline on the President's message.

Read More