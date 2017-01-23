Story highlights Dell, Lockheed Martin, Under Armour and Tesla among CEOs meeting with Donald Trump Monday

The President has indicated he was eyeing an across-the-board tax on imports as high as 10%

(CNN) President Donald Trump gathered the CEOs of several top US companies at the White House on Monday and put them on notice: Move your manufacturing operations overseas and you'll face a "substantial border tax."

Trump promised the group of Fortune 500 CEOs hailing from companies including Ford, Dell and DOW Chemical that he planned to cut corporate taxes "massively" and slash regulations to give companies incentives to stay in the US, but he also warned them they would face a steep border tax to sell their products in the US if they take their manufacturing abroad.

"A company that wants to fire all of its people in the United States and build some factory someplace else and then thinks that that product is going to just flow across the border, that's not going to happen," Trump said. Trump was seated at a table with the group of CEOs and several of his top advisers, including the man driving much of Trump's trade policy behind the scene: senior adviser Steve Bannon.

"If you go to another country ... we are going to be imposing a very major border tax on the product when it comes in, which I think is fair," Trump said. "All you have to do is stay. Don't leave. Don't fire your people."

Sources told CNN last month that Trump was eyeing an across-the-board tax on imports as high as 10% -- an idea business leaders have bristled at.

