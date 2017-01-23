TPP withdrawal Trump's first executive action Monday, sources say

Story highlights Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations

He also issued executive orders on abortion and whether lobbyists can serve in the White House

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday will start to unravel the behemoth trade deal he inherited from his predecessor, as two sources familiar with the matter told CNN he plans to sign an executive order to withdraw from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

That executive order will send signals to Democrats and leaders in foreign capitals around the world that Trump's rhetoric on trade during the campaign is turning into action. Trump vowed during the campaign to withdraw the US from the Pacific trade deal, commonly known as TPP, which he argued was harmful to American workers and manufacturing.

The TPP was negotiated under former President Barack Obama, but never ratified by Congress, so withdrawing from it will not have an immediate, real effect on US economic policies, although it does signal a new and very different US outlook on trade under Trump.

Two other sources told CNN that other executive orders planned for Monday included reinstating the Mexico City abortion rules and instituting a five-year lobbying ban for anyone who works in administration.

The executive order on TPP is expected to be the first Trump will issue Monday, a senior White House official said, and will amount to the administration's first major action on foreign policy.

