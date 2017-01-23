Story highlights Tom Brady says he has called President Donald Trump in the past

The Patriots quarterback will play in his seventh Super Bowl -- a record for a player -- on February 5

(CNN) Tom Brady has opened up on his friendship with Donald Trump, but it's not a subject he appears to want to delve into much further.

According to Trump, who made the remarks at a pre-inaugural dinner that included Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brady called the new president to offer his congratulations before the inauguration. On Monday, Brady was asked if he would confirm he had called him.

"I have called him, yes, in the past," Brady said. "Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call him. But, again, that's been someone I've known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He's been very supportive of me for a long time. It's just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people."

Brady added: "Why does that make such a big deal? I don't understand that."

