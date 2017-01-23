White House news conference: CNN's Reality Check Team vets the claims

(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivered his first briefing of Donald Trump's presidency Monday, and CNN's Reality Check Team monitored his statements and checked the claims.

The team of reporters, researchers and editors across CNN listened throughout the event and analyzed key statements, rating them true, misleading or false.

Cabinet nominees

Reality Check: Nominees approved on Obama's first full day in office

By Eve Bower, CNN

Spicer criticized Senate Democrats, saying they were "playing political games" and delaying the confirmation of the majority of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Spicer said that at this point during President Barack Obama's first term, in 2009, seven of his nominees had been confirmed, compared to Trump's two.

It is true that, on the first full working day of Obama's first term, January 21, 2009, seven members of his Cabinet had been confirmed.

It is also true that, as of Monday, only two of Trump's nominees have been confirmed: retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, chosen to run the Department of Defense, and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, who is running the Department of Homeland Security.

Late last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer left open the possibility that, by the end of the day Monday, the nominee to lead the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, and some other "non-controversial" nominees may be confirmed as well.

Schumer also said that the confirmation process would be expedited if the nominees all submitted their ethics paperwork and allowed "a day or two" for any questions. Of the 21 nominees who had been named by last Monday, required paperwork was still missing for seven of those.

Here's a list of the seven nominees approved by the end of Obama's first full day in office (Wednesday, January 21, 2009):

1. Tom Vilsack (Agriculture -- 1/20)

2. Arne Duncan (Education -- 1/20)

3. Steven Chu (Energy -- 1/20)

4. Janet Napolitano (Homeland Security -- 1/20)

5. Ken Salazar - (Interior -- 1/20)

6. Hilda Solis (Labor -- 1/20)

7. Hillary Clinton (State -- 1/21)

Obamacare

Reality Check: Spicer on Obamacare rates

By Tami Luhby, CNNMoney

Asked whether Trump feels he has a mandate to make major changes to Obamacare, Spicer said the health care law is not living up to its promises.

"You go around this country and look market after market, they are down to one plan," he said. "That's not what the American people were promised. Not only that, but in many cases, you are seeing the rates go up 10, 15, 20, 30, 50%. That's not what was promised either."

It's true that many places in the US are down to only one choice on the Obamacare exchanges. Five states -- Alabama, Alaska, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming -- have only one insurer, as do about one-third of all counties in the US, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

As for the increase in rates, the average monthly premium for the 2017 benchmark silver plan rose 22%, according to Department of Health and Human Services statistics. But the average masks wide variations underneath. In some places it fell slightly, such as Vice President Mike Pence's home state of Indiana, where it fell 3% on average. In others, it jumped much more. Trump likes to point to Arizona -- where the average jumped 116% -- as a sign of Obamacare's failure. Many plans did see increases in the 10% to 50% range.

So we rate Spicer's comments on Obamacare as true.