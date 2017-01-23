Breaking News

Sanders: I'd be 'delighted' to work with Trump on trade policy

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:05 PM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp sanders would work with trump for new trade policy CNNTV_00002001
exp sanders would work with trump for new trade policy CNNTV_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders: I'd work with Trump on trade policy for 'working Americans'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders: I'd work with Trump on trade policy for 'working Americans' 01:46

(CNN)Calling President Donald Trump's executive action to withdraw from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership "a positive step," Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday said he would be "delighted," in theory, to work with the White House to build a trade policy that benefits working Americans rather than just the wealthy.

"It's one thing to kill the TPP ... it's another thing to develop a trade policy that finally works for American workers and not the CEOs of large multinational corporations," said Sanders, an independent who represents Vermont, speaking on "AC360." "If Mr. Trump is serious about moving in that direction I'd be delighted to work with him."
Sanders, however, was critical of Trump for outsourcing work in his sprawling business empire to countries with cheap labor.
    "He could set a great example by bringing jobs back to the United States of America and hiring American workers here," said Sanders.
    On Monday, Trump released a 19-page letter that indicated he had resigned from his role in hundreds of business entities across the globe, which he still owns.