Former President George H.W. Bush to be moved out of ICU

(CNN) President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference.

"A Friday discharge might be a little bit optimistic," Dr. Clint Doerr told reporters. "It's a bit of a moving target."

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.

The former president's doctors said he is in good spirits, as well as sitting up and watching television.

The 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital January 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia.

