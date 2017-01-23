White House budget pick Mulvaney took hard stance on taxes in past

Story highlights Mulvaney has disclosed failing to pay more than $15,000 in taxes on a household employee

Confirmation hearings for the Republican are Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mick Mulvaney throughout his legislative career took a hard line on unpaid taxes for government employees and officials -- a backdrop to his own tax issue as he prepares for his Tuesday confirmation hearing.

Both in his time as a state lawmaker and in Congress, the South Carolina Republican has supported four different pieces of legislation that barred either government employees or public servants from serving in their roles if they had any outstanding tax debts or liens.

That stands in contrast with the situation Mulvaney now finds himself in: He disclosed to a Senate committee that he had owed more than $15,000 in unpaid taxes on a household employee.

In his case, Mulvaney brought the issue to the committee's attention and said he had not discovered the problem until recently.

"Upon discovery of that shortfall, I paid the federal taxes," Mulvaney said in the Budget Committee questionnaire, adding that the relevant penalties and interest, as well as state taxes, "are not yet determined."

