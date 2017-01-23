Kinzinger: Trump's team 'derailing' message

Story highlights Kinzinger says Trump team risks losing support of Congress

Congressman: Members of the Trump team should "push back"

(CNN) Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Monday he "didn't understand" President Trump's speech at the CIA's headquarters -- or White House spokesman Sean Spicer's media briefing on Saturday.

Trump spent much of his CIA speech focusing on the size of the crowd at his inauguration, his appearance on magazine covers and saying he "has a running war with the media."

"It's taking the message you want as a new president and it's derailing it," Kinsinger said.

Speaking on "CNN Newsroom," Kinzinger said the Trump administration risked losing support of Congress if they continued with this approach.

Comments made by Spicer on the size of the inaugural crowd had "nothing to do with the legacy of President Trump and the things he's going to do," he said.

