US orders first drone strikes under Trump

(CNN) The US carried out "targeted drone strikes" in Yemen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, killing a handful of al Qaeda militants, according to a US official and the Pentagon.

The strikes were aimed at al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and were the first such strikes to take place under President Donald Trump.

The strikes, which were later confirmed by the Pentagon, did not require Trump to sign off on them. Under then-President Barack Obama, the authority to order such strikes in Yemen was devolved to the four-star commander of US Central Command, Gen. Joseph Votel.

The strikes killed five al Qaeda operatives and took place in the town of al Bayda, according to Pentagon spokesman US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

"(Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula) remains a significant threat to the region and the United States," Davis said.

Read More