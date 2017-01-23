Trump talks replacing Obamacare, broader agenda with Hill leaders

Story highlights Trump intends to propose "something that is better and more affordable," Cornyn says

McConnell told CNN that the meeting was "pretty lighthearted"

Washin (CNN) President Donald Trump privately told congressional leaders Monday he wants to move forward with an ambitious agenda, including to repeal and replace Obamacare and to pass legislation bolstering the country's infrastructure.

The meeting -- with the top eight House and Senate leaders from both parties -- was mostly social, barely touched on the issues and didn't go into much detail about Trump's policy preferences, Democratic Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" shortly after the meeting.

"This is largely an opportunity for him to get to know members of the leadership that he did not already know," Hoyer said.

But Trump told the congressional leaders -- including the Democrats -- that it's his intention to provide "something that is better and more affordable" than Obamacare, Republican Sen. John Cornyn said, adding that the Democratic leaders pushed back when he said that.

