Dippin' Dots CEO seeks to win over WH press secretary

Story highlights White House press secretary Sean Spicer has tweeted about the ice cream brand

Dippin' Dots responded on Monday, asking him to be friends

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer may be getting his just desserts.

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer had a message for Spicer on Monday: Let's be friends.

"We've seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes," the head of the flash frozen ice cream company wrote in an open letter

Spicer has tweeted four times about the ice cream, which gained popularity in malls and amusement parks in the late 1990s. The old tweets recently went viral as Spicer officially stepped into his new role as the face of the White House's communications team.

"Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future," he wrote in 2010, mocking the brand's tagline.

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

Read More